Fineqia Announces Chairman of the Board: London Stock Exchange AIM's Ex-Head

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink:FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Graham as its new Chairman with effect fromFebruary 27, 2017.

Bundeep Singh Rangar, the Company's current Chairman, invited Mr.Graham to join Fineqia's Board given his extensive experience in transacting equity and debt securities, wealth management as well as the development and governance of stock exchanges worldwide. Mr.Rangar will step aside as Chairman and, in addition to his current role as CEO, will be appointed President of the Company.

Mr.Graham has a notable career in the financial services industry. Between 2003 and 2009, he was Director of Markets at London Stock Exchange PLC (LSE) and Head of the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) where he had direct responsibility for more than $500 million CADof revenue and 75% of group profit. He led LSE's transformational growth strategy focused on driving market efficiency, resulting in a five-fold increase in market size between 2003 and 2008. Furthermore, Mr. Graham was instrumental in building LSE's international franchise, which significantly outperformed its main competitors.

"Martin will help steer Fineqia's growth within evolving regulation and a rapidly changing global economic and technological landscape. His common sense approach to increase financial markets inclusion and its access to the common man is invaluable to us," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "There is simply no substitute for cumulated wisdom garnered from years of experience in international financial markets."

Mr. Graham is currently Chairman of Aldbourne Partners Ltd., a London-based multi-family office business and wealth management consultancy. Mr. Graham has previously been on the Board of the Moscow Stock Exchange where he was Chairman of the Board's Risk Management Committee.

Previously, Mr. Graham held senior positions in the global financial services sector including Head of Pan European Equities and Global Head of Equity Sales at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. He also provided specialist consultancy services to some of the world's leading General Partners in investment funds.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia's business model is to provide an online platform and associated services for the placement of debt and equity securities, initially in the UK. The platform will transparently highlight the risks and objectively outline opportunities involved.For more information visit http://www.fineqia.com.

