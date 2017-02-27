Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Countries, Technologies and Companies

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016-2021 and CAGR of 9.2% from 2021-2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2016 to 2027. The market is estimated at $816m in 2016, and $2117m in 2027.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for theglobal vaccine marketand market shares of the submarkets:paediatric vaccines, adult vaccines, influenza vaccines and therapeutic vaccines

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for theglobal vaccine contract manufacturing market

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for theleading national markets:

- United States

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Japan

- Brazil

- Russia

- China

- India

- Rest of the World

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market:

- Baxter BioPharma Solutions

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Catalent

- Charles River Laboratories

- IDT Biologika

- Lonza

- Meridian Life Science

- Sigma Aldrich Fine Chemicals

- Merck

- Synco Bio Partners

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains the global vaccine contract manufacturing market

