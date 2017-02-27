KONECRANES PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT February 27, 2017 at 16.00 EET Konecranes Plc's year 2016 Annual Report has been published attached to this stock exchange release and on the company website. The annual report including the Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' report has been published in Finnish, Swedish and English.



The printed annual report will be available at the end of week commencing March 13, 2017. Annual reports can be ordered at www.konecranes.com > Investors >Reports and result presentations > Order Annual Report or by calling to +358 (0)20 427 2960.



Konecranes publishes also its Corporate Governance Statement 2016 attached to this stock exchange release. It is also available on company's website Investors > Corporate Governance > Corporate Governance Statement.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Plc, tel. +358 (0)20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



ATTACHMENTS Annual report 2016 Corporate Governance Statement 2016



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617344