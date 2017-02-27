OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Canada was built by people of every faith, representing many cultures and a multitude of languages. We are a country of diverse people, with roots in every corner of the world, living peacefully together. Over the years, we have learned to value this diversity, knowing how much it strengthens and enriches us.

Today and in the coming days, Canadians of Tibetan, Bhutanese and Nepalese descent celebrate Losar, the Tibetan New Year. It is a time for prayer, renewal and purification, and for gathering together with family and friends.

It is also a time to reflect on the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader and an honorary Canadian citizen. A champion of peace and pluralism, his teachings on love, compassion and inclusion inspire us all.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Minister responsible for multiculturalism, I wish everyone celebrating Losar peace and happiness in the New Year. Losar Tashi delek!

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



