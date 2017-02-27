VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Affinor Growers (CSE: AFI)(CSE: AFI.CN)(OTCQB: RSSFF)(FRANKFURT: 1AF) ("Affinor" or the "Corporation), is pleased to announce it has shipped and installed a vertical growing system to Mission BC. The four level automated tower will allow Affinor Growers to further develop the technology under commercial conditions and demonstrate capabilities for mass low cost, high quality production of medical cannabis.

The tower will be planted with cannabis in March 2017 and will hold 256 plants in a little over 100 square feet. The purpose of this installation is to grow medical marijuana and to confirm production yields and the viability of the technology with cannabis plants. As a technology seller of vertical growing systems, the installation and growth trial allows Affinor to expand into a different plant sector and demonstrate the diversity of the equipment. The modular stainless system is ideal for highly controlled pharmaceutical growing standards as set up by Health Canada to produce medical cannabis.

The medical cannabis grower, Sam Mellace, located in Mission BC has been cultivating marijuana and marijuana products for several years. This is an opportunity to grow medical cannabis and prove Affinor's technology for both smaller personal medical use and large scale commercial applications. Under the agreement, Affinor will supply a vertical growing tower in return for obtaining the growing data and results, including crop models, yields and productivity.

Affinor will be one of few companies actively testing medical cannabis with vertical growing systems. When Affinor ships another tower to a operation in Kelowna BC, we will have multiple towers trialing cannabis under different commercial conditions ensuring a robust application for future sales throughout North America.

Jarrett Malnarick, CEO, comments, "This is our first steps in achieving our long term goal of selling our equipment for small medical marijuana use and large scale commercial production. We are excited to provide Mr. Mellace our growing technology in order to validate various operational assumptions and production yields. The data and results gained from this initial trial will help create future crop models and determine equipment requirements for future customers."

About Affinor Growers Inc.

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberries using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

