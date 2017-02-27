Joint, OpenStack-Enabled Cloud Solution Integrated with Netronome Agilio® SmartNIC 10/25/40GbE Platforms Delivers Wire-Rate, Low Latency VNF, While Improving Cloud Efficiency and Maintaining Full VM Mobility

Netronome, a leading provider of high-performance intelligent networking solutions today announced Agilio SmartNIC acceleration support for OpenContrail and Mirantis OpenStack, achieving up to 20X higher throughput than software-only based solutions for applications in VMs while saving up to 10 CPU cores and maintaining full VM mobility and hardware independence. As a result, flexibility of on-demand network functions required in modern SDN and NFV infrastructure can now be coupled with high networking performance and server operational efficiency.

OpenContrail is an open source, scale-out, standards-based virtual networking solution. Use cases include software-defined networking Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), virtual private clouds (VPCs) and network functions virtualization (NFV) in service provider and enterprise networks. The OpenContrail vRouter is a forwarding plane of a distributed router that runs on a virtualized server, providing interoperability with any L3VPN-capable gateway, such as Juniper and Cisco routers.

"The impending adoption of 5G and IoT will drive mobile data traffic processing and new service delivery requirements through the roof, putting enormous burdens on the Telco data center infrastructure," said Sujal Das, chief strategy and marketing officer at Netronome. "The optimized Netronome and Mirantis SDN solution enables much needed higher performance and efficiency in the data center infrastructure, targeting specifically the servers and VMs that form the core of such infrastructure."

In a traditional OpenContrail software implementation, processor cores are dedicated to run the vRouter forwarding plane. By offloading the vRouter tasks to the Agilio CX SmartNIC, throughput of over 20 million packets per second can be achieved using only one CPU core for management, returning up to 12 CPU cores to increase server processing capacity.

"Mirantis' customers run production workloads that often challenge performance and capacity limits of software-defined networking technologies. We are therefore excited to offer cutting-edge options for network acceleration to our customers," said Rikard Kjellberg, vice president product technology group at Mirantis. "The solution from Netronome increases capacity and efficiency in private and on-premise clouds, enabling performance that was previously only possible with more expensive dedicated hardware-based solutions."

The Agilio vRouter acceleration platform runs on standard Linux servers, supports OpenContrail version 3.1 and the Liberty release of OpenStack as available in Mirantis OpenStack 8.0. Future releases of OpenStack, such as the Mitaka release (as available in Mirantis OpenStack 9.x), will be supported as well.

Netronome Agilio CX 10GbE, 25GbE and 40GbE SmartNIC platforms fully and transparently offload virtual switch and router datapath processing for networking functions such as overlays, security, load balancing and telemetry, enabling compute servers used for server-based networking and cloud computing to save critical CPU cores for application processing while delivering significantly higher performance. Netronome Agilio CX platform features standard low-profile PCIe SmartNICs and software, designed for general-purpose x86 commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) rack servers, fitting needed operating system, power and form factor requirements. The Agilio vRouter Software from Netronome improves server-based networking performance and restores valuable CPU cores by offloading the Contrail vRouter datapath to the Agilio SmartNICs. The Agilio vRouter software includes Netronome's innovative Express Virtio (XVIO) software. The advanced XVIO technology is based on and builds upon industry standard and open source technologies such as SR-IOV, Virtio and DPDK supported by OpenStack. The XVIO technology and software components are transparent and integrate easily with open source and commercial server networking software such as Open vSwitch (OVS) and OpenContrail. VMs and their applications are able to achieve performance similar to SR-IOV but without requiring any changes and all popular guest operation systems with standard Virtio drivers are supported.

The Agilio-accelerated OpenContrail vRouter with Mirantis OpenStack will be demonstrated in the Netronome booth (202MR) at Mobile World Congress, Feb 27-March 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Availability

Agilio CX SmartNICs and beta versions of the Agilio vRouter Software with XVIO technology are available now, with production versions of the software expected later in Q1 2017. Mirantis OpenContrail with OpenStack version 8 and 9 are available now for customer delivery.

