Now Parallels RAS is Available on Azure to Help Dramatically Reduce the Complexity and Cost of Delivering Virtual Desktops and Applications to Any Device

Parallels announced that Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) (www.parallels.com/ras) is now available at Microsoft Azure Marketplace. IT decision makers who currently use Azure, can search the Azure Marketplace for Parallels RAS and simply add its preconfigured free trial to discover how it can result in IT cost savings of up to 60 percent, expedited deployment and reduction in complexity for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"Microsoft Azure brings even more cost savings and simplicity to our solution, enabling SMBs to install Parallels RAS and deploy virtual desktops and apps to any device around the world in record time, so IT admins and end users can experience the simplicity and power of the latest mobile productivity tools that fit within their budgets," said Jack Zubarev, Parallels president. "Parallels is leveling the playing field for SMBs that have struggled to implement virtual client computing (VCC) due to cost and complexity."

Parallels RAS can easily be added to existing infrastructure to simplify virtual desktop and application delivery for both IT departments and employees, while significantly reducing security, management, and helpdesk costs. Parallels RAS offers an all-inclusive solution, including a load balancer and no complicated infrastructure, which supports PC, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, Android, Widows Phone, Linux, Raspberry Pi and any device with an HTML5 web browser, without IT having to touch any of the devices.

"Microsoft Azure made it easy to install Parallels RAS and deploy virtual desktops and applications to all of our devices in less than ten minutes, enabling us to quickly test how our business can take advantage of the cloud as a key and cost-effective part of our IT infrastructure," said Rachad Ziadeh, Manager at Techbulb (Qatar).

"In today's mobile environment, it is important for businesses to have a cloud solution that will fit their business needs," said Erin Chapple, General Manager, Windows Server at Microsoft Corp. "The addition of Parallels Remote Application Server powered by Azure provides a cost-effective and simple solution to help SMBs take advantage of the latest VCC technology, including Windows Server 2016."

The International Data Corporation (IDC), a leading global provider of market intelligence for the information technology market, recently named Parallels RAS a "Major Player" in its "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing Software Vendor Assessment" (doc US40700016, November 2016).

"One of the biggest strengths that Parallels RAS brings to the market is simplicity," stated the IDC MarketScape report. "IDC expects that these Parallels RAS features combined with the fact that customers can leverage Parallels RAS to deliver full Windows virtual desktops using Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, and VMware ESXi hypervisors position Parallels well to broaden market reach, particularly to small and medium-sized businesses that are resource constrained to take on the cost and complexity of advanced VDI configurations and RDSH."

Parallels RAS on Azure was demonstrated at the ShowStoppers Mobile World Congress press event on February 26 at the University of Barcelona, including hands-on demos of how simple it is to use with native touch gestures on iOS and Android tablets and phones, Chromebook, PC and Mac devices, as well as any device with an HTML5 browser.

A free excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report, including "IDC Opinion" and "Essential Buyer Guidance," is available for free download at http://bit.ly/IDC-MarketScape-VIP.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Availability and Pricing

Parallels offers a free 30-day full-featured trial of Parallels RAS, which includes 25 concurrent user licenses, at www.parallels.com/ras

Parallels RAS features a concurrent user license at $99 per year for a lower acquisition cost, lower support cost and lower training cost with full functionality from the start, including a load balancer and support. Azure infrastructure costs are additional. Parallels RAS is available online and from approved resellers, which can be found at www.parallels.com/ras.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions which make it possible and simple for customers to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it's Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be-local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit www.parallels.com/about for more information.

