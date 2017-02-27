DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- COPsync, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYN) today announced that the Runnels County Sheriff's Office and the Winters Police Department have joined the COPsync law enforcement real-time information sharing and communication Network™.

The COPsync Network connects law enforcement agencies so they can share mission-critical information and communicate in real-time. This helps protect citizens from violence and domestic terrorism. Community and officer security are increased with advance warnings of dangerous people and real-time notification of crimes in progress. COPsync's systems can save minutes when seconds count, save lives and protect citizens and communities.

Newly elected Sheriff of Runnels County, Carl Squyres, stated, "Part of my campaign platform was to improve the technology of the Sheriff's Office. I believe that the COPsync Network is the best way to provide instant information to assist in apprehending criminals and interdicting criminal behavior. This helps keep officers and the community safer."

Paula Geyer, Interim Police Chief for the Winters Police Department, said, "We are excited to join the other Runnels County law enforcement agencies on the COPsync Network. Information and intelligence sharing, real-time location data of officers, and direct contact with other units in the county are just a few of the many advantages that will be enjoyed by law enforcement across Runnels County."

Mr. Ronald A. Woessner, CEO of COPsync, commented, "We congratulate Runnels County for having the Sheriff's Office and the city police departments on the COPsync Network. Connecting law enforcement agencies to the COPsync Network real-time communication and information-sharing system helps protect law enforcement officers and America's communities from criminals. The COPsync Network also fulfills the federal government's objective and the FirstNet objective to connect US first responders to a common communications platform."

About COPsync, Inc.

COPsync, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYN) is a technology company that connects law enforcement officers across the nation, so they can communicate and share mission-critical non-adjudicated information in real-time. This saves officers' lives and keeps the public safer; helps law enforcement officers catch criminals and stop child kidnappings, vehicle thefts, bank robberies and other crimes in progress; and arms the nation's law enforcement officers with needed information so they can help defend against terrorism. For more information, go to www.copsync.com.

