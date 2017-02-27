Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced expanded capabilities of its connectivity management dashboarding tools via the Telit IoT Portal. The new dashboarding features give users access-at-a-glance to variables critical to the connectivity management of any IoT deployment, including network health, location information and data consumption. Telit's Connectivity Management capabilities let customers manage a connection life cycle, analyze connection quality, and set all provisioning and data plan parameters improving overall performance and data cost management in real time.

All connectivity management tools, including the new dashboarding functions, can be accessed from the Telit IoT Portal, a pay-as-you-go web-based IoT subscription service. The do-it-yourself cloud service enables instant access to all the necessary tools and resources for any IoT deployment, leading to a reduction of risk, time-to-market, complexity, and cost of developing complete end-to-end IoT solutions.

The new dashboarding tools feature built-in graphing and visualization fed by real-time data from individual SIMs or an entire IoT deployment. As a result, users gain real-time intelligence and analytics on various aspects of global deployments, including deployment status, usage trends, location, roaming and unusually high data volume SIM cards. The main connectivity dashboard user benefits include:

Gain at-a-glance technical and business intelligence

Take advantage of further investigation on a per-SIM basis

Stay informed with real-time data feeds

The improved dashboarding functions are a powerful new addition to the web-based connectivity management capabilities included with Telit's IoT Connectivity SIM cards and custom data plans. Telit's IoT Connectivity services offer users one contract, one simple bill, and total flexibility for provisioning, operating, and analyzing connections across multiple wireless networks and carriers increasing performance and reducing costs.

"As an end-to-end IoT solution enabler, Telit reduces the risk, time to market, complexity, and cost for our customers deploying IoT solutions around the world," said Gal Olshinka, ýCOO VP Product Management of Telit IoT Services. "An important aspect of this activity is providing the tools necessary for our customers to effectively manage the connections that make up their globally-distributed IoT deployments. The new connectivity dashboards act as one more powerful tool in their arsenal."

In Telit's booth at Mobile World Congress 2017, located at hall 5 stand E61, visitors will be able to see different demos that illustrate Telit's end-to-end IoT solutions. Users may sign up for a free IoT connectivity starter kit at info.telit.com/iot-connectivity-starter-kit. The starter kit includes up to 3 SIMs, 6 months of free connectivity, free activation, and free connectivity management tools accessed via the Telit IoT Portal.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

Copyright 2017 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

