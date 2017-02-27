Global $6.5 Billion Nonwoven Filter Media Technologies and Markets Report: 2015 Data, Estimates for 2016 & Projections to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nonwoven Filter Media: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for nonwoven filter media reached $4.3 billion in 2015. The market should reach $4.6 billion in 2016 and nearly $6.5 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2016 to 2021.



This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the nonwoven filter media industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the nonwoven filter media industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented by type of nonwoven filter media along with growth forecasts through 2021. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the media are procured by filter fabricators or filtration system manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of nonwoven filter media. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report provides:



- An overview of recent advances in nonwoven filter media manufacturing, its commercial applications, and global markets; for the purposes of this report, the materials will include filter media manufactured by airlaid, wetlaid, spunbonding, meltblowing, and apertured films extrusion.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Descriptions of the major types of manufacturing processes.

- Discussion of market-driving forces and industry structure.

- Profiles of leading companies in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



- Study Goals

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Contributions Of The Study And Intended Audience

- Scope And Format

- Methodology

- Information Sources



2: Executive Summary



3: Filtration Overview



- Filtration Mechanisms

- Categories Of Filtration

- Filtration Types



4: Nonwoven Materials Overview



- Nonwoven Materials Development

- Nonwoven Definitions

- Nonwoven Functionality

- Nonwoven Products



5: Raw Materials And Properties Of Nonwoven Filter Media



- Raw Materials: Fibers And Polymers

- Global Fibers Market

- Fiber Types

- Key Physical Properties Of Commercial Fibers

- Comparison Of Nonwoven Filter Media And Membranes



6: Nonwoven Filter Media Manufacturing



- Manufacturing Of Nonwoven Filtering Media

- Product Forms Of Nonwoven Filter Media



7: Commercial Applications And Nonwoven Filter Media Production And Pricing Overview



- Commercial Applications

Nonwoven Filter Media Prices



8: Transportation Applications



9: Water Filtration Applications



- Supplying Clean Water



10: HVAC Applications



- Air Quality Outside And Indoor



11: Healthcare Applications



- Commercial Applications



12: Food Processing Applications



- Food And Beverage Processing



13: Industrial Manufacturing Applications



- Commercial Applications



14: Oil And Gas Industry Applications



- Oil Refining

- Commercial Applications



15: Electronics Industry Applications



- High Technology And Clean Rooms



16: Industry Structure



- Customer Base

- Commodity And Specialized Markets

- Swot Analysis Of The Nonwoven Filter Media Industry

- Driving Force Analysis

- Competitive Strategies In The Nonwoven Filter Media Industry



17: Company Profiles: Major Customers And Users Of Nonwoven Filter Media



- Mann + Hummel

- Cummins

- Pall Filtration

- Parker-Hannifin

- Donaldson

- 3M

- Pentair

- Clarcor

- Filtration Group

- Camfil



18: Company Profiles: Major Manufacturers Of Nonwoven Filter Media



- Berry Plastic (Avintiv/Reemay)

- Freudenberg

- Dupont

- Kimberly-Clark

- Ahlstrom

- Johns Manville

- Glatfelter

- Lydall

- Hollingsworth & Vose

- Sandler

- 3M

- Bwf Group

- Fibertex Nonwovens

- Mogul

- Neenah

- Other Nonwoven Manufacturers With Filter Media Activities



19: Global Markets For Nonwoven Filter Media



20: North American Market Overview



21: European Market Overview



22: Asia-Pacific Market Overview



23: Rest Of The World Market Overview



24: Technological Developments And Trends



- Patent Analysis

- Technology Development Trends



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h3d3px/nonwoven_filter

