A2iA (@A2iA), a world leading developer of artificial intelligence and machine-learning based text recognition, information extraction and intelligent document classification toolkits, today announced the availability of a2ia TextReaderV5.0. A software toolkit, a2ia TextReader enables full lines of printed and handwritten text to be transcribed without prior segmentation into characters or words. With this new version, global enterprises and business processing organizations can address additional languages, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, as well as Russian, with the support for Cyrillic characters. Currently supported Western languages English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Italian also see an increase in performance, boasting on average 14% higher accuracy rates for cursive handwriting.

a2ia TextReader V5.0 Boasts:

RNN-based software toolkit (SDK). No customization required.

Full text transcription from machine printed, hand printed, and cursive handwritten documents that contain alpha and numeric data.

Transcription results can be applied to existing software solutions, including third-party classification and/or extraction engines.

Support for documents written in: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Arabic, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Russian.

14% Improved accuracy rates on cursive handwriting for Western languages.

"A2iA is committed to addressing global market demands, including the growing need to process mixed workflows in multiple languages," said Jean-Louis Fages, A2iA President and Chairman of the Board. "a2ia TextReader's simple plug-and-play features enable organizations to gain access to all data quickly and with the highest levels of accuracy."

About A2iA

Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com), is a science and R&D driven software company with deep roots in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, A2iA delivers add-on features to speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of printed and handwritten data from documents whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA, India or Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005049/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

A2iA Communications

Marketing@a2ia.com

Americas: + 1 917.237.0390

EMEA, India, APAC: +33 (0)1 44 42 00 80