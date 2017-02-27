One-Blue Reduces Royalty Rates By 20%

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --One-Blue, LLC today announced that it will reduce most of its royalty rates by 20% as of April 1, 2017. One-Blue is the company offering a one-stop-shop solution for licensing patents from 17 leading licensors essential to Blu-ray Disc (BD) products. Because BD products are backwards compatible, the One-Blue license programs for BD products include patents that are essential to any of the optical standards, namely the BD, DVD and CD standards. With this significant royalty reduction, One-Blue responds pro-actively to the current and continuing expiration of patents relating to the DVD standards. The 20% reduction of royalty rates will cover the One-Blue license programs for the majority of BD products, including players, recorders, drives, PCs and software. The One-Blue royalty rate for a BD player, for example, will decrease from US $ 9 to US $ 7.20 and the royalty rate for a BD recorder from US $ 12 to US $ 9.60 for shipments of licensed products occurring on or after April 1, 2017.

One-Blue is confident that the new standard royalty rates and favorable license terms continue to provide manufacturers and brand-owners of BD products with exceptional value for the scope and breadth of the One-Blue patent portfolio.

One-Blue is currently working to establish a licensing program for Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc (UHD-BD) products, which is expected to be announced in the coming months.

For further information regarding the One-Blue licensing program, including a complete list of the One-Blue royalty rates, please visit the One-Blue website at www.one-blue.com.

About One-Blue

One-Blue, LLC, is the one-stop shop for patents essential to the Blu-ray Disc' standard from leading licensors, including ARRIS Enterprises LLC, Columbia Technology Ventures, CyberLink, Dell, Fujitsu, Hitachi Consumer Electronics Co. Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Pioneer, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Taiyo Yuden and Yamaha. These seventeen Licensors have made available more than ten thousand issued Blu-ray Disc' product patents worldwide that are essential to implementing the Blu-ray, DVD, and CD standards. One-Blue offers licenses for these patents for various Blu-ray Disc' products including players, recorders, playback drives, recorder drives, software, PCs, pre-recorded discs, and recordable discs. One-Blue aims at creating a level playing field and its patent pool is built upon industry best practices with attractive royalties, low transaction costs and a streamlined patent licensing process.