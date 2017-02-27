$26.4 Billion Sealants and Sealant Applicators Market Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2021: Technologies and Global Markets Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sealants and Sealant Applicators: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of the global and regional markets for various types of sealants, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies the different types of equipment used for applying sealants and the global and regional market for these.



Report Includes:



- An overview of the global sealants and sealant applications market.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Information on product life styles and technology life styles (TLC) of various types of sealants and methods employed by manufacturers and users in maintaining an ecological balance.

- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- A breakdown of not only global but regional markets for sealants, with the purpose of locating newer markets and expanding the present market position for various types of sealants.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.



The following categories of sealants are covered in this report:



- Silicone sealants.

- Polyurethane (PUR) sealants.

- Acrylic sealants.

- Silyl-modified polymer sealants.

- Butyl sealants.

- Polysulfide sealants.

- Other sealants.



For this report, sealant equipment has been generally classified as follows:



- Unloading equipment.

- Dispensing equipment.

- Application equipment.

- Auxiliary equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope Of Report

- Information Sources And Methodology



2: Summary



- Major Markets For Sealants



3: Overview



- Definition Of The Industry

- Industry Concepts

- Importance Of The Industry

- Life Cycle Assessment Of Sealants

- Technology Life Cycle

- Early History Of Sealants/Adhesives

- Recent History Of Sealants/Adhesives

- Development Of The Sealants Industry

- Government Regulations

- Environmental Protection

- Sealants In Industrial Use

- Sealants In Home Use

- Industrial And Consumer Safety



4: Market For Sealants By Technology



- Overview

- Global Market For Sealants Based On Technology

- Global Market For Sealants Based On Product Category

- Regional Markets For Sealants



5: Global Market For Sealant Applications



- Overview Of Sealant Applications

- Global Market For Sealants In Various Applications



6: Sealant Application Equipment



- Market For Sealant Application Equipment



7: Technology



- Overview

- Sealant Technologies

- Classification Of Sealants

- Composition Of Sealants

- Rheology Of Sealant Formulations

- Raw Materials For Sealants

- Emerging Technologies In Sealants

- Nanoengineered Sealants

- Significance Of Patents

- Standards



8: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis



- Overview

- Structure Of Sealant Industry

- Present And Future Market For Sealants

- Innovations In The Sealants Market

- Requirements Of The Adhesives And Sealants Industry

- Driving Forces In The Sealants Market

- Analysis Of Competition Within The Sealants Industry

- Mergers And Acquisitions

- International Aspects

- Research And Development

- New Products Resulting From R&D



9: Profiles Of Major Manufacturers Of Sealants And Sealant Application Equipment



- 3M Co.

- Acoustical Surfaces

- ADCO Products Inc.

- Albion Engineering Co.

- American Biltrite Inc.

- APV Engineered Coatings

- Aremco Products Inc.

- Ashby Cross Co. Inc.

- Ashland Inc.

- Avery Dennison Corp.

- Bdtronic Gmbh

- Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

- Bison International B.V.

- Bostik S.A.

- Chemence Ltd.

- Cryolife

- DAP Products Inc.

- Designetics Inc.

- DOW Corning Corp.

- Dymax Corp.

- Elmer's Products Inc.

- Emseal Joint Systems Ltd.

- Ems-Chemie Holding Ag

- Everkem Diversified Products

- Exel Industries

- Fishman Corp.

- Forbo International. S.A.

- Foshan Maydos Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Franklin International Inc.

- Glenmar Technology

- Glue Dots International

- Graco Inc.

- H.B. Fuller Co.

- Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa

- Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

- Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.

- Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.

- Huntsman Corp.

- Hutchinson S.A.

- IGS Industries

- Illinois Tool Works Inc.

- ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids China

- Konishi Co. Ltd.

- Lifebond Ltd.

- Life Industries Corp.

- Lincoln Industrial Corp.

- Lord Corp.

- Mapei SPA

- Master Bond Inc.

- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

- Mccoy Soudal Sealants Adhesive & Foams Pvt. Ltd.

- National Starch & Chemical Co.

- Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co. Ltd.

- Nordson Asymtek K.K.

- Nordson Corp.

- Nordson EFD Llc

- Pidilite Industries Ltd.

- Quilosa Industrias Químicas Löwenberg S.L.

- Rohm And Haas Co.

- Royal Adhesives & Sealants

- RPM International Inc.

- SCA Schucker GMBH & Co. KG

- Scheugenpflug AG

- Scigrip Americas

- Sealant Equipment & Engineering Inc.

- Shurtape Technologies Llc

- SIKA AG

- Super Glue Corp.

- Techadhesion Systems Ltd.

- TESA SE

- Thermal Innovations Corp.

- Threebond Holdings Co. Ltd.

- Total S.A.

- Universal Sealants (U.K.) Ltd.

- Vagnone & Boeri S.R.L

- Valco Melton



