Generator Sales Market Worth 24.45 Billion USD by 2021

The report"Generator Sales Marketby Type (Diesel, Gas), Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Continuous Power), Power Rating (<100, 100-350, 351-1,000, >1,000 kVA), End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.57 Billion in 2016 to USD 24.45 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The market is set to witness growth, due to growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply from all major end-users, such as industrial and commercial end-users.

The diesel generator sales segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Generator Sales Market, by type, during the forecast period

The diesel generator sales segment led the Generator Sales Market in 2015 and is expected to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period. A long running life, easy parts and fuel availability, and quick response have helped the diesel generator market grow worldwide. This segment is primarily driven by increasing demand from data centres, IT facilities, and healthcare infrastructure in developing regions and is expected to create new revenue pockets for the Generator Sales Market during the forecast period.

Standby applications to be the largest segment in the Generator Sales Market

With regards to the application segment, standby application in the Generator Sales Market is expected to be the largest market in 2016. Increasing electrification in developing countries, along with increasing spending in improving transmission and distribution networks, is anticipated to drive the standby generator sales segment during the forecast period.

The industrial end-user segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the Generator Sales Market during the forecast period

The industrial end-user segment led the Generator Sales Market in 2015 and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial end-user segment in the Generator Sales Market is attributed to rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China and India.

Asia-Pacific: The leading market for generator sales

The Generator Sales Market, in this report, has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to dominate the global Generator Sales Market with the growth of the manufacturing sector in China, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan. Also, the growth of the IT industry and healthcare infrastructure in China, India, Australia, and Singapore has played a significant role in the growth of the Generator Sales Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Generator Sales Market. These players include Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Generac Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Kohler Co. (U.S.), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan). The leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies, and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

