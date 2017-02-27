NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that the Broker-Dealer Rates Group of its wholly owned subsidiary, INTL FCStone Financial Inc. ("the Company"), has entered the U.S. agency commercial mortgage-backed ("Agency CMBS") market. The Company also disclosed today that it has expanded its asset-back securities ("ABS") trading to all investment grade categories.

The launch of the Agency CMBS offering further enhances INTL FCStone Financial's trading services for mortgage products, which the Company recently bolstered through the establishment of its Securitized Product Group. The new Agency CMBS capabilities complement INTL FCStone Financial's existing specialization in agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and commercial mortgage-backed securities trading.

Anthony Di Ciollo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Securitized Trading at the Broker-Dealer Rates Group of INTL FCStone Financial Inc., commented on today's news, "We are proud to now provide our institutional clients with agency commercial mortgage-backed securities trading services. The launch of our Agency CMBS offering furthers our initiative to provide insight, execution efficiency and liquidity to the underserved Mortgage market. We believe our narrow focus and deep expertise creates significant value, and we look forward to tailoring our Agency CMBS services to the unique needs of our client base."

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.'s Rates Group is a fixed income dealer and market maker that exclusively trades government, federal agency, mortgage-backed, agency commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities. Founded as G.X. Clarke & Company in 1979 and acquired by INTL FCStone in January 2015, the Rates Group has served institutional clients focused on these securities for almost four decades. Acting as principal, the Rates Group maintains an inventory of more than 5,000 CUSIPS, which is built upon providing liquidity and market insight to more than 600 institutional clients. The Rates Group employs a client-centric business model, and the securities that it trades are based directly on the strategies and trading parameters of its clients. With a deep focus on the secondary market, INTL FCStone Financial Inc. has carved a niche for itself within this often overlooked space.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

INTL-G

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for INTL FCStone Financial)

+1 212 266 0191

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com



