Kazakhstan and JUMORE Deepen Cross-border E-commerce Cooperation to Promote the Belt and Road Initiative

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 21 to 24, a delegation from JUMOREpaid a visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Kazakh government. Kazakhstan Prime Minister H.E. Bakhytzhan Sagintayev warmly welcomed the JUMORE delegation and held a meeting with them to discuss cooperation issues in terms of cross-border e-commerce, finance, science and technology, industrial development, and promoting new economic growth models.

During the visit, the JUMORE delegation also had meetings with the governor of Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the mayor of Astana, and leaders of some other important institutions including KAZNEX INVEST, a major development institution under the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, the state-owned logistics enterprise KTZExpress and Kazakhstan's largest national chamber of commerce, ATAMEKEN, reaching a lot of consensus on areas of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral trade, finance, investment and logistics and more in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative.

As an important node on the Belt and Road trade route, Kazakhstan borders on China, making it the first stopfrom China to Central Asia. JUMORE has maintained close cooperation with Kazakhstan for a long time. In 2016, JUMORE made in-depth exchanges with the Kazakh embassy in China and reached strategic cooperation with several important institutions of Kazakhstan. During the G20 Hangzhou Summit, H.E. Bakhytzhan Sagintayev made a visit to JUMORE and highly appreciated the company's model.

Through the E4B model of JUMORE, Kazakhresources and products can get access to the Chinese and global markets. Meanwhile, high-quality goods in China can also be introduced to Kazakhstan through JUMORE's platform, which will definitely promote economic and trade exchanges between China and Kazakhstan.JUMORE can also help Kazakhstan introduce global investment, technology, and services, and promote manufacturing. Both parties can explore more opportunities to cooperate in projects such as roads, railways, ports, communications, energy, and more in light ofKazakhstan's huge demand for infrastructure construction and upgrading.

Up to now, Jumore has established cooperation with more than 120 countries worldwide and all of the provinces in China. It is foreseeable that the cooperation between China and Kazakhstan will open a new situation for Kazakhstan's economic transformation and lay a solid foundation for upgrading Sino-Kazakh cooperation.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472224/JUMORE_Kazakhstan_Meeting.jpg