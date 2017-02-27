The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS approved today, on 27 February 2017 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2016 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 26 January 2017.



The consolidated audited revenue of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group AS for the year of 2016 was 598.4 million euros. The revenue for the year of 2015 was 555.4 million euros. The revenue increased by 7.7%.



The consolidated audited net profit of the Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for the year of 2016 was 25.7 million euros. The net profit for the year of 2015 was 22.1 million euros. The audited Annual Report 2016 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS is available on Tallinna Kaubamaja Group AS Internet home page www.tkmgroup.ee/en.



Raul Puusepp Chairman of the Management Board Phone: +372 731 5000



