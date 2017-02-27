Dubai Scholars Ace ACER International Benchmark Test

DUBAI, UAE, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Students from Dubai Scholars Private School in Al Qusais have received top marks and Middle East honours having achieved some of the top scores in the Middle East according to the ACER's International Benchmark Test (IBT) 2016.

Six Dubai Scholars students have been awarded Certificates of Honour in the assessment that compares student performances internationally.

The IBT is a globally administered programme of assessments that assesses students from year groups 4 to 11 in English, Mathematics, and Science. It provides a high quality, skill-based assessment aligned to all major curricula that gives schools, students, and parents an insight into their performance through global comparisons.

The Certificates of Honour are given to the highest achieving student in each year group for the three subjects. Six of these Certificates of Honour were awarded to students from Dubai Scholars - topping the results from over 50,000 students in the Middle East that participated in the IBT. The results reflect Dubai Scholar's vision of advancing excellence and innovation, as well as its dedication to higher quality learning; a vision shared by all schools under the Scholars International Group umbrella.

The IBT educational assessment is recommended by KHDA so as to help benchmark the performance of Dubai Schools in relation to each other and the region in general.

"We're delighted with this fantastic achievement and congratulate all of our students on their results that highlight our ability to compete with the best students within the Middle East and the world," said Thelma Miranda, Head Mistress of Dubai Scholars. "This truly reflects Dubai Scholar's commitment to academic excellence while celebrating the unique characteristics of every one of our students," she added.

Founded in 1976, Dubai Scholars is one of the oldest and most distinguished schools in the UAE. The school boasts a whole child approach to teaching and learning combining a strong academic programme with the performing arts and sports, providing students with opportunities to grow and develop in many areas of interest and talent.

Delivering an extended and enriched English National Curriculum, Dubai Scholars educates nearly 1600 students from the Early Years Foundation Stage to Year 13. It has seen its students go on to distinguish themselves at the finest universities including Oxford, Cambridge, University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins University.