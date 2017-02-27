Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2017) - This document corrects and replaces the press release that was issued by Goldsource Mines Inc. today, February 27, 2017 at 9:00 AM EST.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") The Company announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for 1,750,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.17 per share for a five year term expiring February 21, 2021. Of the stock options granted, 50,000 will be subject to a 12 month vesting schedule pursuant to which 25% shall vest on May 21, 2017 and a further 25% shall vest every 3 months thereafter until fully vested.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company that is currently in the Proof of Concept Phase at it 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project, located in Guyana. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

