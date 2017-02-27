

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Norwegian competition authority has communicated a negative preliminary notice in regards to Telia Company's acquisition of Phonero. Telia Company said it will now assess the preliminary notice and respond to the authority shortly.



'We disagree with the competition authority's preliminary notice and we are very surprised by their assessment of the dynamics of the Norwegian enterprise segment. If their decision stands, only the dominant operator in the market will benefit', said Abraham Foss, CEO of Telia Company's Norwegian operation.



Telia Company's market share in the enterprise segment is currently 13 percent. This would increase to 26 percent through the acquisition of Phonero.



'We firmly believe that the acquisition would provide a clearer alternative while also strengthening competition in the enterprise segment. There will be no real competition in the Norwegian enterprise segment until the dominant operator is properly challenged', continues Abraham Foss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX