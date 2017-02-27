DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- TissueGen® Inc., developer of ELUTE® fiber, a groundbreaking biodegradable fiber format for advanced drug delivery, today announced that Lisa A. Fortier, DVM, PhD, DACVS, has joined the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Fortier is a professor of surgery at Cornell University with a particular interest in translational research including the prevention of post-traumatic osteoarthritis. In addition, her internationally renowned research investigates the clinical application of stem cells and biologics such as platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow concentrate for cartilage repair and tendinosis.

Dr. Fortier has received the Jacques Lemans Award from the International Cartilage Repair Society, the New Investigator Research Award from the Orthopaedic Research Society, and the Pfizer Research Award for Research Excellence from Cornell University. She is the vice president of the International Veterinary Regenerative Medicine Society, past president of the International Cartilage Repair Society, and director of the Equine Park at Cornell University.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Fortier as a member of our scientific advisory board. Her invaluable expertise will guide our development of ELUTE fiber for controlled sustained delivery of sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals in orthopedic applications," said Christopher Knowles, president, TissueGen.

TissueGen's ELUTE fiber directly replaces standard fibers in biodegradable medical textiles and may significantly improve clinical outcomes by delivering therapeutic agents directly at the surgical site. Through localized delivery of drugs at the site of implantation, ELUTE fibers may orchestrate the body's healing and regenerative processes.

"The work that TissueGen is doing is very exciting and has the potential to redefine how biologics may be delivered in orthopedic applications," said Dr. Fortier. "I look forward to working with the company's scientific team as they develop clinical applications for ELUTE fiber that may enable the future of medicine."

Dr. Fortier received her DVM from Colorado State University and completed her PhD and surgical residency training at Cornell University. She is boarded with the American College of Veterinary Surgeons and practices equine orthopedic surgery at Cornell University and at the Cornell Ruffian Equine Specialists.

