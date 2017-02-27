Feb. 27, 2017--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology, today announced that the company will be showcasing its extensive suite of location, messaging and other secure wireless technology solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Hall 8.0, Stand 8.1D21, February 28th through March 1st in Barcelona.

Recognized by ABI Research as the global leader in precise location-based services (LBS) infrastructure, Comtech processes more than 9.5 billion LBS transactions monthly. In addition, Comtech is a global leader in messaging, processing more than 2 quadrillion messages to-date. Comtech experts will be on-site to discuss the following:

Location Studio Comtech's complete end-to-end location platform providing mobile carriers, application developers and enterprises with a service platform for building or enhancing cloud-based, embedded and hybrid LBS applications. The platform includes multiple modular technology suites that provide a rich set of functionalities, including indoor and outdoor positioning, geolocation, location fraud detection, maps, search, routing, navigation, real-time messaging, and analytics.

IoT Location Platform (ILP) Developed specifically to meet the needs of low-power, wide area devices and multi-network communications, ILP enables multi-sensor hybrid indoor and outdoor location positioning and data assistance services for all IoT devices and applications.

Indoor/Outdoor Location Services Comtech delivers seamless indoor/outdoor location services and applications, including inertial navigation and sensor fusion, to wireless operators, enterprises and other organizations, enabling precise measurement of direction, speed and altitude.

Messaging Platforms and Services A leader in both text and messaging solutions, Comtech offers mobile operators, enterprises, businesses and municipalities comprehensive, high performance, volume messaging solutions for sending alerts and notifications. Individual platforms are now available to developers via APIs, allowing seamless and quick integration into any system, website or application.

Additionally, Comtech's Sameer Vuyyuru, Group Vice President of Location Based Services, will be participating in an industry expert panel on what is quickly becoming known as the new IoT battleground -- low-power, wide-area networks. The panel is being hosted by FierceWireless on Monday, February 27, 2017 from 12:30-2pm CET at the Hotel Fira Congress Barcelona in the Paris Room.

For more information, visit Comtech's Mobile World Congress 2017 virtual press office: http://bit.ly/2l8f9yu.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

