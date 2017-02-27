Davra Networks, the award winning IOT AEP Software company today launches ConnecThing.io an integrated IOT Platform dedicated exclusively to the Solution Provider and IT/OT Channel interested in accelerating their IOT Practice.

ConnecThing.io has been in development for 4 years at Davra, a channel focused IOT Platform company that has built a global partner program to deliver real customer solutions and business value with Internet of Things technologies. ConnecThing.io is a complete IOT Platform offering 100's of real IOT Sensors and Gateways, a complete AEP Middleware platform with integrated vertical solutions, training and developer vendor partner programs in one easy to manage platform. Uniquely however the entire platform is designed from the ground up to support System Integrators and Network VAR's in offering IOT solutions to their customers.

"We are very excited about the ConnecThing.io launch and initial feedback from our partners has been phenomenal. I am also delighted to announce that we have recently been promoted to Dell Associate Partner as recognition of our growing relationship with one of the most exciting hardware vendors in the IOT space today. This new positioning will allow us to offer even more compelling and broader solutions to our global channel," said, Brian McGlynn COO and Co-founder of Davra.

"We think highly of the overall capability of Davra's Application Enablement Platform. The focus of the ConnecThing.io Initiative is well-aligned with Dell's strategy of enabling customer ROI through clear use cases," said Jason Shepherd, Director, IoT Strategy of Partnerships, Dell. "ConnecThing.io's channel focus is something that also aligns well with Dell's go-to-market strategy. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Davra, and congratulate their team on advancing to the Associate Tier in our award-winning IoT Solutions Partner Program."

Davra plans to aggressively promote ConnecThing.io as the leading IOT Platform for Solution Providers across the globe in 2017. Hackathons and IOT Meetups in partnership with our local ConnecThing.io channel will be launched around the globe in May 2017 with the inaugural ConnecThing Meetup taking place in Davra US headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA. Training and Integration Support on ConnecThing.io in conjunction with Fast Lane (http://www.fastlaneus.com/davra-training) will also be launched at the same event.

About Davra Networks

Davra Networks is an award winning Global IOT Software Middleware AEP Platform with Offices in USA, Europe, and the Middle East. Our vision is to provide a complete IOT software platform that allows our system integrator and channel customers to define, build and bring to market vertical specific IOT solution built on a single AEP Middleware platform. With core vertical focuses in Transportation, Smart Cities, Manufacturing, Utilities, Healthcare and Precision Farming, Davra have customers in 22 countries across 5 continents.

