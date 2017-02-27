Cylance and Lidera Network to offer a revolutionary cybersecurity solution that protects endpoints against advanced persistent threats and malware with extremely high efficacy

Lidera Network, IT value wholesaler, has signed a distribution agreement with Cylance® Inc. to offer its next-generation endpoint security solution. Cylance is the company that revolutionized the traditional antivirus market with AI-powered prevention that blocks everyday malware along with today's most advanced cyber threats. With the addition of CylancePROTECT® to the portfolio of solutions and services, Lidera Network is responding strongly to the changing landscape of threats. Ransomware and attacks continue to increase in frequency and severity, acquiring different forms including web threats, phishing attacks, variants such as Cryptolocker and zero-day malware.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Lidera Network and are confident in their expertise about what differentiates Cylance's AI approach from other cybersecurity vendors," said Tim Mackie, vice president of worldwide distribution at Cylance. "With this channel partnership, we can satisfy the significant customer demand in Spain and Portugal and respond to the huge interest we are already experiencing from potential customers in these countries."

Against this threat environment, Cylance has taken a radically different technological approach to cybersecurity from antivirus solutions that rely on signatures, behavior-based analysis, host intrusion detection and sandboxing, all of which require malware to run before it can be stopped. By applying artificial intelligence and machine learning prior to execution, Cylance is able to evaluate the essential attributes of each file and determine when a file is malicious prior to execution.

In this way, CylancePROTECT analyzes the code's DNA before its execution at the endpoint to detect and prevent threats that others cannot. Its lightweight agent offers complete protection against system and memory attacks, spear phishing, zero-day threats, privilege escalations, scripts, malicious and potentially unwanted programs, all without high false-positive rates, and with minimal use of system resources.

"The incorporation of Cylance in Lidera Network completes our portfolio of security products and gives the value that the channel was asking for a definitive solution for malware," said Jose Carlos Jimeno, channel director at Lidera Network. "Cylance is redefining endpoint protection with its revolutionary artificial intelligence-based approach to threat detection. Organizations are becoming ever more vulnerable to cyber attacks, so they need agile and effective security to stop them. We are confident that Cylance technology will play an important role in the future of security and the fight against cybercrime. Combining the experience of Lidera Network with Cylance technology results in a strong partnership that gives our customers the highest levels of security on all endpoints."

About Cylance® Inc.

Cylance is the first company to apply artificial intelligence, algorithmic science and machine learning to cybersecurity to prevent the most advanced security threats in the world. Using a breakthrough predictive analysis process, CylancePROTECT® quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat, and prevents malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system. By coupling advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with a unique understanding of an attacker's mentality, Cylance provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced threats. For more information visit: http://www.cylance.com/.

Cylance and CylancePROTECT are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Cylance Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions and may not be used without prior written permission. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Lidera Network

Lidera Network SL, based in Madrid (since 2000) and in Lisbon (since 2002), is a wholesaler specialized in IT Security, Storage, VDI, Networking, Software and Professional Services, dedicated from the beginning to search and training the best partners for its channel, that need a proactive wholesaler. With this philosophy, Lidera Network has defined a new model of wholesale based on personalized and value-added offers for each of the solutions and services, providing the best deals to their partners. A business model in which we are all part of the same goal: to grow and achieve, through a work well done, the trust of the partners day by day. http://www.lidera.com

