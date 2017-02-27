New High-Capacity Card Enables Rapid Capture and Transfer of Multimedia Content Key Messages:



Milpitas, CA, February 27, 2017 - Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory products, today announced the new 256GB capacity Lexar® Professional 1000x microSDXC™ UHS-II (U3) memory card. Designed for sports camcorders, tablets, and smartphones, the Professional 1000x microSDXC UHS-II card has read transfer speeds up to 150MB per second and write speeds up to 90MB/s. The 256GB capacity card is also verified to be compatible with GoPro® cameras. Having completed the 'Works with GoPro' verification process, the Lexar Professional 1000x microSD cards completed a rigorous testing process, and are capable of achieving optimal performance and compatibility with GoPro products.



"GoPro customers generate a lot of content and crave a seamless recording and playback experience," said Adam Silver, senior director of accessories and developer solutions at GoPro. "Lexar's new high-capacity card, the 256GB Professional 1000x microSDXC, has been verified by the Works with GoPro program by demonstrating great performance and we are glad to welcome it into the program."



The new 256GB card offers the speed and capacity needed for all adventure seekers and adrenaline junkies to capture, transfer, and share more content on the go. With UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), this card is ideal for high-speed capture of extended lengths of 4K, 3D, and 1080p full-HD video. Capable of recording up to 9 hours of 4K video2, this card is also perfect for shooting action with an aerial camera, since they require multiple memory cards for extended use. The new card comes with a microSD™ UHS-II USB 3.0 reader to dramatically accelerate workflow with high-speed file transfer up to 150MB/s3, getting content innovators back to capturing the action faster.



The Lexar Professional 1000x microSD cards also make it easy for tablet and smartphone users to quickly and easily download or save media files. With the new 256GB capacity card, users can store more than 36 hours of HD video, 67600 photos or 58100 songs.2



"I use microSD cards in my drones, and the Lexar 256GB Professional 1000x microSD card will enable me to capture large amounts of imagery and high definition video without having to change cards on location. That's huge!" said Chris McLennan, Lexar Elite and professional travel, wildlife, adventure, and aerial photographer. "I also use Lexar microSD cards in my Android phone as storage for photo and video content. It's great to be able to show clients previews of workflow and images I've captured without having to carry my laptop everywhere."



For versatility, the Lexar Professional 1000x microSD UHS-II cards are backwards compatible with UHS-I devices. All Professional line memory cards include a lifetime copy of downloadable Image Rescue® software to recover most photo and select video files, even if they've been erased or the card has been corrupted.4 The cards are backed by expert technical support and come with a limited lifetime warranty. The USB 3.0 reader is backed by a one year limited warranty. The new card capacity will be available in Q1 of 2017 with an MSRP of £357.99. The Lexar Professional 1000x microSDXC/microSDHC™ cards are also available in the following capacities: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. To offer an even broader range of affordable performance options, the 256GB capacity High-Performance 633x microSDXC UHS-I card will move to UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) in Q1 of 2017 with an MSRP of £286.99. High-Performance 633x microSDXC/microSDHC cards are available in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities. All Lexar products undergo rigorous testing in the Lexar Quality Labs to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability with more than 1,200 digital devices. For more information about Lexar products, visit www.lexar.com.



