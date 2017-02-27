The Nasdaq Member Portal was launched in January 2016 (please see Clearing Notice 2016-01-13) to provide customer specific services related to memberships, users, traders, accounts, ports and configuration. The services are available to members and other customers of Nasdaq Nordic, Commodities and Baltic cash and derivatives markets.



The Nasdaq Member Portal puts all your Member data in one place under your control. If you have multiple memberships on Nasdaq, these are accessible via a single log-in. Members and ISVs can submit and track online request instead of dealing with paperwork and emails.



Members with IDP[i] accounts can view, add, edit and delete their accounts through the Member Portal.



From May 2nd 2017, Clearing Members that do not administer IDP accounts through the Member Portal will be charged an administrative fee of 200 SEK for each new account and 100 SEK for each deleted account. There is no fee for Clearing Members that manage IDP account administration within the Member Portal.



Clearing Members that do not yet hold a Customer Account Role (role needed to manage IDP accounts) in the Member Portal should apply for this here. A request will then be sent to your Member Administrator. Members that have not yet requested a Member Portal Administrator please fill in this form.



If you have any further questions regarding Member Portal functionality or how to get access, please visit http://business.nasdaq.com/memberportal or contact memberportal@nasdaq.com or your Key Account Manager.















[i] Indirect Pledging Customers are customers which have entered into a Nasdaq Customer Agreement A.



