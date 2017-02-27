

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The theft of American intellectual property (IP) cost the U.S. economy as much as $600 billion a year, the bipartisan, independent Commission on the Theft of Intellectual Property (IP Commission) says.



The theft of American intellectual property (IP) remains a systemic threat to the U.S. economy, inflicting an estimated cost that exceeds $225 billion in counterfeit goods, pirated software, and theft of trade secrets and could be as high as $600 billion annually, according to a 2017 update to The IP Commission Report.



The Commission assesses that China remains the world's principal IP infringer, driven by an industrial policy that continues to prioritize both acquisition and development of science and technology. And while the previous administration and Congress have enhanced the policy mechanisms to mitigate the theft of IP, much remains to be implemented.



Co-chair Admiral Dennis Blair, former Director of National Intelligence, said that 'the massive theft of American IP-from companies and universities across the country, from U.S. labs to defense contractors, from banks to software companies-threatens our nation's security as well as vitality.'



