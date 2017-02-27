

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian music retail chain Sunrise Records said it plans to take over 70 retail spaces in Canada being vacated by HMV Canada, the industry's largest retailer. The new brick and mortar locations are in malls across Canada.



The expansion takes Ontario-based Sunrise into all major markets coast-to-coast from British Columbia to Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces. The company has negotiated new leases with mall landlords across the country.



However, Sunrise's expansion comes as people are increasingly shifting to streaming options for music and videos rather than buying tangible, touchable albums.



The new stores will start opening in early April 2017. HMV Canada has been put into receivership after recently announcing the closure of all nationwide stores. According to court filings, the company was losing $100,000 a day.



Sunrise's expansion announcement includes a commitment from the company to hire HMV employees who want to continue their career in the Canadian music industry. The company will invite more than 1,000 former HMV employees to apply for jobs as it prepares to move into the new locations.



Doug Putman, president of Sunrise Records, said, 'Sunrise has always strived to offer superior service and a wide range of products at reasonable prices to its loyal customers. We are excited to bring Sunrise nationwide, and would like to thank all of the suppliers and landlords who worked so closely with us to allow us to be a destination for physical music in Canada.'



Sunrise said it is committed to expanding RSD events across the country and plans to carry over 2000 titles of vinyl in stock at all locations to meet the resurgent consumer demand for vinyl. In addition, the company will continue to support local independent artists by carrying their music for sale.



Sunrise plans to broaden the assortment of music that HMV carried, with a planned 50 percent increase of CDs, and an expanded apparel section that includes music and entertainment related merchandise.



Sunrise currently has nine stores in Ontario.



