Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polystyrene market By Application, Regions Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2014-2020)" report to their offering.

The global polystyrene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% reaching $28.7 Billion by 2020. Supply for the same is estimated to reach 700,000 tons by 2020.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the polystyrene market followed by North America and Europe.One tonne of polystyrene is processed for every second in The Asia-Pacific region.

Increasing rates of industrialization and globalization, growing building construction and packaging industries, growing demand for polystyrene in electrical electronic appliances, change in household structures and increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries are some of the drivers that are propelling global polystyrene market. On the other hand demand for polystyrene may not rise as dynamically as demand for other standard plastics due to the advent and availability of advanced substitutes and change in technology.

More than 90% of the new capacities will be created in Asia-Pacific due to the saturated industrialized North America and Western Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Polystyrene market

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics

4. Global Polystyrene market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends by Revenue

6. By Region

7. Vendor Market Share Analysis

8. Company Profiles

9. Industry Structure

10. Global Polystyrene Market Road Ahead

Companies Mentioned

ACH Foam Technologies Llc

Alpek SAB DE CV

BASF SE

Boston Scientific

CHI MEI Corporation

Formosa Chemicals Fibre Corporation

Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd

SABIC

Styrolution Group GmbH

The DOW Chemicals

Total Petrochemicals

Videolar S/A

