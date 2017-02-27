India Frozen Food (Frozen Snacks, Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, Frozen Meat, Poultry and Seafood, and Others) Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Frozen Food Market By Product Type (Frozen Snacks, Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, Frozen Meat, Poultry and Seafood, and Others), By Organized Vs Unorganized, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Frozen food market in India is projected to register a CAGR of 15% during 2016-2021

Frozen food is rapidly gaining popularity in India. Rising urbanization, changing lifestyles and increasing expenditure on frozen food is projected to drive sales of frozen food products in the coming years. Further, frozen food manufacturing companies are changing their product dynamics and offering innovative frozen food products, as per consumer demands in India and all these factors are projected to boost frozen food sales in the country in the coming years. Further, growing working population base coupled with convenience benefits offered by frozen foods is driving India frozen food market.

Rising number of nuclear families, increasing migration of people from semi-urban and rural areas to developed metropolitan cities due to availability of a large number of employment opportunities in these regions is also anticipated to augur well for India frozen food market in the coming years.

In 2015,frozen food products market in India was dominated by frozen snacks segment. Further, with increasing availability through online sales channels such as Amazon, Big Basket etc., frozen snacks are projected to continue dominating India frozen food market through 2021. McCain, Godrej Tyson, Venky's, Darshan Foods, National Dairy Development Board (Mother Dairy), Al Kabeer Exports and Innovative foods are few of the leading players dominating India frozen food market.

India Frozen Food Market 2011-2021 discusses the following aspects of the frozen food in India:



India Frozen Food Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Frozen Snacks, Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, Frozen Meat, Poultry and Seafood, and Others), By Organized Vs Unorganized

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Growing Demand for Retort Technology Packaging

Increasing Number of New Product Launches

Rising Demand for Ready to Eat Food

Introduction of Single Serve Frozen Products

Growing Demand for Innovatively Packaged Frozen Food

Competitive Landscape



Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Tyson Foods Limited

Haldiram's Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Innovative Food Limited

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

McCain Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

National Dairy Development Board

Venky's India Pvt. Ltd. Rivers

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g6jc9g/india_frozen_food

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716