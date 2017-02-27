PRODUCT LAUNCH INFORMATION: http://bit.ly/WTS17MediaLaunches

7-8 March 2017, ExCeL, London www.wearabletechnologyshow.net

One week today, 5,000 industry professionals and 'prosumers' are expected to descend on London's ExCeL for the fourth Wearable Technology Show

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005926/en/

The conference at the Wearable Technology Show (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 100 exhibitors from 20 countries will be on the show floor, more than half of whom will be launching brand new products and prototypes to the 200 journalists in attendance. The exhibitor list includes well-known names including Epson as well as pioneering new ventures in the Launch Pad and start-ups Real Wear and E-Senses who shone at CES in January.

The expo features six distinct areas: Wearable Technology, IOT Connect, AR VR Show, MXR Summit, Smart Home Show andthe brand new Digital Health Technology Show, where visitors can see the future of healthcare and learn about the latest disruptive technology transforming the medical sector.

More than 50 products will be launched to the UK trade and media for the very first time, including life-saving medical and health technology, the new Moverio BT-350 AR glasses from Epson, Navdy's augmented driving device that lets you keep your eyes on the road while staying connected, the 'Netflix for workouts' from MYZONE, Kerv the world's first contactless payment ring, and the world's first racing helmet that allows live streaming of the driver's brainwaves to be fed straight to the pit crew from Cognisess.

A teaser of the launches can be found here: http://bit.ly/WTS17MediaLaunches

Running alongside the expo is an seven-track conference featuring more than 200 speakers, including BBC, Microsoft with HoloLens, Google Daydream, Princess Cruises, HTC Europe, TEAM Sky, British Cycling and the ECB, Red Bull, Dixons Carphone, NHS Digital and NHS England.

The tracks are:

Wearable Disrupt

Performance Sports

AR, VR MXR

Digital Health Keynote

Smart Textiles Sensors

Smart Home IOT

Innovation Showcase

The event will also celebrate the fourth annual Wearable Awards, which will be announced on the 8 March more than 400 companies have entered, making it one of the most sought-after accolades in technology.

"2017 is going to be a fascinating year for connected technology, particularly in the health and medical arena, and the Wearable Technology Show will reflect everything that's at the cutting edge that will help us do our jobs better and live our lives more enjoyably," said Wearable Technology Show COO John Weir.

"Next week is going to be another record breaking year for the show in terms of size and content our conference programme is especially strong this year and we're looking forward to seeing everyone when the doors open on Tuesday."

Registration for the Wearable Technology Show is open now at http://www.wearabletechnologyshow.net.

Follow us on Twitter @wearabletecshow WTS17

Press can register for the show at http://www.wearabletechnologyshow.net/press-registration

End

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005926/en/

Contacts:

BIGTOP

Charlie Le Rougetel or Kate Stewart

wts@bigtop-pr.co.uk

07736 330676