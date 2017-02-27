Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2022 - Rise in Number of CSF Associated Disorders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Size & Forecast By Product (CSF Shunts, CSF Drainage), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Row), And Trend Analysis From 2012 To 2022" report to their offering.

The global cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management market is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2022. Constant evaluation of various techniques by neurosurgeons for improvement of hydrocephalus management is expected to drive growth in this market. Moreover, shunt manufacturers are engaged in the investment for development of novel and improved shunts in order to tackle the pitfalls associated with the existing designs.

Significant increase in geriatric population across the globe as well as raise in incidence of chronic CNS associated disorders such as stroke can be attributed to projected growth. Furthermore, grants for research in neuromodulation therapies in order to develop different products for prognosis of various nervous system associated disorders are expected to boost development.

CSF management devices are expected to witness extensive competition owing to presence of several market players operating in this segment. Rise in number of CSF associated disorders such as trauma and stroke are anticipated to boost demand for these products in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic, Inc.

Sophysa

BECKERSMITH MEDICAL, Inc

Phoenix Biomedical Corp.

Möller Medical GmbH

Elekta AB



Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 CSF Management Industry Outlook



4 CSF Management Product Outlook



5 CSF Management Regional Outlook



6 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jl7b6z/cerebral_spinal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716