SANDSTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Anord Critical Power, Inc. (ACPI), a recognized leader and innovator in the power distribution market, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2017 Data Center 100 list. Anord was recognized as a best-in-class technology supplier that excels at powering, supporting and protecting complex and demanding data centers.

Tweet This: .@CRN names @AnordCritical to 2017 Data Center 100 - for third consecutive year http://bit.ly/2lO4Qki datacenter switchgear

The Data Center 100 serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class vendors providing data center infrastructure, data center management tools, software-defined data center technology and data center services. CRN editors select companies for the list on the basis of multiple criteria, including each company's overall impact on the market, its influence on the channel as a whole, and the types of technology and services it makes available to its partners.

"The construction and operation of a reliable data center requires wide-ranging expertise and resources across a number of key technologies," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Data Center 100 list identifies the top vendors in these areas, helping solution providers find proven data center experts who can deliver the necessary depth and breadth of materials, services and expert guidance."

CRN editors reaffirmed their selection of Anord as an influence in the market and its (AMP) PDU as a best-in-class solution, for offering:

Transformer Compartment Heat Reduction - Allowing for better convection cooling characteristics within the heat/transformer compartment, and safety through compartmentalization.

Compartmentalization for Safety - Enhancing the arc flash safety to require the minimum amount of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to work in a live environment. The AMP PDU design takes human error and electrical arc containment into consideration with innovative compartments that automatically mitigate risks.

ISO Compartment - This unique feature allows the facility manager to safely connect future loads without shutting down the PDU -- as well as prevent injury and eliminate arc flash issues.

Custom Power Distribution Products - Anord Critical Power has become the "go to" vendor for custom power distribution products in the mission critical market.

Rob Sweaney, Vice President of Operations and General Manager, Anord Critical Power: "The power systems in data centers are extremely complicated and oftentimes difficult and dangerous to service and maintain. Anord is proud of its PDU segmentation innovations, which continue help mitigate the risks of personal injury, while performing upkeep services. We commit to continuing our best-in-class innovations that are improving data center operations."

Leverage ACPI's award-winning Anord Modular Product (AMP) PDU and RPP to efficiently power your mission-critical facility. Contact Anord Critical Power at 804-683-2078 or us.sales@anord.com.

Follow/Engage/Share

Twitter

Google+

LinkedIn

Resources

http://www.anordcpi.com/products/switchgear/item/11/anord-modular-power-pdu/

http://www.anordcpi.com/products/anord-ams-switchgear/

http://www.anordcpi.com/

http://www.anordcpi.com/news/

About Anord Critical Power, Inc.

Anord Critical Power, Inc. is a U.S.-based subsidiary of Anord, a leading independent provider of critical power infrastructure to the global data center industry, entering the American market with the delivery of a robust switchgear product offering superior system resilience and enhanced operator safety. Its compact, fully compartmentalized switchgear system offers a "best-of-both-standards" solution to meet the needs of critical power businesses. Established in 1969, Anord has a strong pedigree and successful track record in providing mission critical Low Voltage, Power Switchgear, Bus Duct, and Energy Management Systems to many of the world's leading cloud computing, colocation, and enterprise data center businesses across EMEA, as well as North and Latin American markets. Anord's proprietary "AMS" switchgear system provides customized power switchgear equipment from a type tested and certified modular platform, fully compliant with the IEC LV Switchgear standard 61439-2, and was recently tested and listed to UL891. For more information visit: www.anordcpi.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3113218



For more information, contact:

Jackie Abramian

BridgeView Marketing (for Anord Critical Power, Inc.)

603-570-7533

Jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com

@AnordCritical



