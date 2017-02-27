BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Potential Secondary Listing in South Africa

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Potential secondary listing in South Africa



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Limited (the 'Company') announces that it is in the early stages of exploring a possible secondary listing of its shares on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE'). At present, the Company has its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.The secondary listing of the Company would, if successful, broaden the Company's shareholder base, and should help improve the liquidity of its shares. The occurrence or not of any future listing will depend upon the level of interest shown by investors in South Africa.



27 February 2017



For further information, please contact:



Simon White - 020 7743 5284

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Sapna Shah - 020 7397 1922

Cenkos Securities plc

