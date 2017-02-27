

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly plunged to their lowest level in a year in the month of January, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Monday.



NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.8 percent to 106.4 in January after climbing by 0.8 percent to a revised 109.5 in December.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



The steep drop by the index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.8 percent.



With the unexpected decrease, the pending home sales index fell to its lowest level since hitting 106.0 in January of last year.



'The significant shortage of listings last month along with deteriorating affordability as the result of higher home prices and mortgage rates kept many would-be buyers at bay,' said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.



'Buyer traffic is easily outpacing seller traffic in several metro areas and is why homes are selling at a much faster rate than a year ago,' he added. 'Most notably in the West, it's not uncommon to see a home come off the market within a month.'



The report said pending home sales in the West plunged by 9.8 percent, while pending sales in the Midwest slumped by 5.0 percent.



On the other hand, pending home sales in the Northeast jumped by 2.3 percent and pending sales in the South inched up by 0.4 percent.



NAR said existing home sales are forecast to be around 5.57 million this year, reflecting an increase of 2.2 percent from 5.45 million in 2016.



The national median existing home price is expected to increase by around 4 percent this year, NAR added. Last year, existing home sales increased 3.8 percent and prices rose 5.1 percent.



