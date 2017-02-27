

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Women's specialty-clothing retailer J. Jill Inc. said it has launched an initial public offering of 11.67 million shares of its common stock.



All shares are being sold by an existing stockholder and J. Jill will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The selling stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.75 million shares.



The IPO is expected to price between $14 and $16 per share. The shares have been approved to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'JILL.'



BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.



Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.



Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, J. Jill operates over 275 stores nationwide as well as a contract and distribution center in Tilton, New Hampshire.



J. Jill is focused on customers in the 40-65 age segment. The retailer began as a catalog company and has adopted the omni-channel model with a presence across stores, website and catalog since 1999.



For the fiscal year ended January 30, 2016, J. Jill reported net income of $14.30 million and net sales of $562.02 million. This represents an increase from net income of $10.30 million and net sales of $483.40 million in the prior year.



J. Jill said it believes it has potential to grow its store base by up to 100 stores over the long term from its current total of 275 stores. The company plans to open 10 to 15 new stores in fiscal year 2017 and in each year thereafter.



