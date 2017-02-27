Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Awarded Top Honor for Global Excellence in Customer Service

Ortho Care' Support Program Recognized As Best-in-Class Service and Support for Hospitals, Hospital Networks, Blood Banks and Labs

RARITAN, New Jersey, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that it has been awarded the Gold Stevie Award for Global Customer Service for Ortho Care', a comprehensive collection of high-quality lab services and resources provided to Ortho customers at hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and independent labs to enhance their overall performance. The award recognizes Ortho Care's excellence in service and support across its operations in the North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Greater China regions.The Stevie Awards are the world's premier global business awards, with an expansive judging panel that includes more than 200 of the most globally respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and business educators.

"Ortho has been providing leading-edge products and support services to lab professionals for more than 75 years.This prestigious recognition from the Stevie Awards is a testament to our deep knowledge of the lab environment, and our ability to understand and meet customers' needs by delivering the highest quality lab services," said Zachary Ballard, global vice president of Ortho Care.

Ortho Care is Ortho's holistic support program that provides customers with traditional, on-site expert support and consulting as well as predictive, connected technologies.Ortho Care enables clinical laboratories to take full advantage of Ortho's solutions to deliver fast and accurate diagnoses for patients. Ortho Care's best-in-class services and offerings for customers include:

a team of highly educated field and remote support staff;

e-Connectivity' Technology and the Predictive Technology Center, both of which Ortho uses to predict and prevent issues before they occur;

the ValuMetrix® program, which advises customers on lean process engineering in connection with Ortho's product offerings and reimagines the lab as a more productive, efficient value driver for the hospital;

a robust customer training program; and

the Knowledge Center, which provides data and information on best practices in lab management.

In addition to the recognition from the Stevie Awards, earlier this year in an IMV, Ltd. ServiceTrak report, Ortho was ranked #1 in overall service performance in the in vitro diagnostics industry for automated chemistry and immunoassay systems.IMV is a leader in market research for medical imaging and clinical diagnostics instruments.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the global clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks, and labs in more than 120 countries, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

