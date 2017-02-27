PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Simility, a cloud-based fraud prevention software solution, announced today it has achieved PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1 Compliance. The company's versatile platform encompassing human analytics and machine learning helps companies fight abuse and fraud, while fostering trust and safety.

Simility's platform protects clients across various verticals and industries from the most sophisticated types of fraud. Simility's leading adaptive fraud prevention solution for the new digital economy combines the power of machine learning and human analysis. It empowers fraud analysts to quickly adapt to fraudsters' evolving tactics -- all without having to write code.

Simility's PCI DSS compliance includes:

Comprehensive end-to-end monitoring and protection of the entire fraud detection pipeline from the point of data capture, to servers that store, transmit or process cardholder data.

Detailed inventories of hardware and software, including version numbers, patch status and identification of non-PCI compliant configuration settings.

Dynamic, real-time change intelligence that prioritizes changes and events that contribute to PCI compliance "drift" and quickly identifies suspicious activity, including unauthorized system access.

The PCI Data Security Standard was created by the five major credit card networks and helps minimize the risk of credit card fraud, hacking and other security exposures. Companies that store, process or transmit cardholder data are required to validate their compliance with the requirements of PCI DSS. Obtaining a PCI DSS Report on Compliance (ROC) and Attestation of Compliance (AOC) demonstrates Simility's commitment to payment card data security.

Businesses who use Simility's PCI DSS Compliant solution to store, process or transmit cardholder data can rely on its technology infrastructure as they manage their own PCI DSS compliance certification.

"Securing the data of our customers and their users is of utmost importance to us," said Simility CEO Rahul Pangam. "Only 11% of organizations meet all 12 PCI requirements, according to a Verizon compliance report. Attaining PCI DSS compliance in a cloud environment is an extremely complex and difficult, if not impossible, task. We are proud of our team for achieving this milestone. At Simility, we continue to underscore our commitment to security as well as the protection and integrity of customer data."

About Simility

Simility is a leading adaptive fraud prevention solution for the new digital economy that leverages advanced artificial intelligence. Simility's platform protects clients, across various verticals and industries, from the most sophisticated types of fraud. It empowers fraud analysts to quickly adapt to fraudsters' evolving tactics -- all without having to write code. Built "by fraud fighters for fraud fighters," the founding team's combined 27 years of fighting fraud at Google puts them in a uniquely qualified class of fraud detection and prevention experts. For more information, visit www.simility.com.

