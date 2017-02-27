Global Sensor Technology Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Component, Type, Technology, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sensor Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Sensor Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $242 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Sensor Technology across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics:

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Companies Mentioned:



ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense, Inc.

Legrand S.A

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensirion AG

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.



Report Structure:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Sensor Technology Market, By Component



5 Sensor Technology Market, By Type



6 Sensor Technology Market, By Technology



7 Sensor Technology Market, By End-User



8 Sensor Technology Market, By Geography



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rp46kp/global_sensor

