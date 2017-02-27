The XIX Habano Festival Begins with the Montecristo Brand as the Main Protagonist

HAVANA, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It will also be releasing the first Gran Reserva from H. Upmann, with the Sir Winston vitola , and the brand Quai D'Orsay presents a new design and two new vitolas

The Grupo Habanos achieved a turnover of 445 million dollars in 2016

Since today, La Habana hosts the XIX Habano Festival, the biggest international event for the lovers of the best tobacco in the world from all around the world. This event will be celebrated from February 27th to March 3rd, and in it will participate international attendees that love these products. The main protagonists will be H. Upmann, Montecristo and Quai D'Orsay, Habano brands that will present important releases for their regular product portfolios.

In the press conference hosted by Leopoldo Cintra González, Commercial Vice-president from Habanos, S.A. and Javier Terrés Ercilla, Development Vice-president from Habanos, S.A, it has been presented the main launches for this year, specially one of them, the new Linea 1935 from Montecristo.

One of the main releases for this year is the launch of H. Upmann Sir Winston Gran Reserva 2011 (47 x 178 mm), in which the filler, binder and wrapper leaves used have undergone a long and careful five-year aging process. This is the first Gran Reserva by H. Upmann, and is presented in a unique and exclusive selection of only 5,000 numbered cases. The Welcome Evening of the Festival will be dedicated to H. Upmann Sir Winston Gran Reserva 2011.

Also, in the XIX Habano Festival will be presented the new design of the Quai D'Orsay brand, in which are included two new vitolas in its portfolio, No 50 (50 x 110 mm) y No 54 (54 x135 mm), to create an attractive brand portfolio that will be available worldwide in 2017 through the Habanos, S.A. international distribution network. Also the brand Romeo y Julieta will present its new vitola Petit Royales (47 x 95 mm).

Development of Grupo Habanos in 2016

As it was said in the press conference, during 2016 Grupo Habanos, company that commercialize exclusively in the world 27 Habanos brands made Totalmente a Mano, its turnover in 2016 was 445 million dollars, with a growth rate of 5% versus the previous year at a constant exchange rate.

