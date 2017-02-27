Technavio analysts forecast the global ailerons market for commercial aircraft to be worth USD 2.25 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 9% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005477/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global ailerons market for commercial aircrafts from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global ailerons market for commercial aircraft for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on aircraft type (wide-body aircraft, narrow-body aircraft, and regional jets) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Ailerons are the moveable control surfaces attached to the outboard trailing edge of each fixed-wing aircraft. Wide-body aircraft are the leading consumers of ailerons, generating over 47% of the overall market revenue. The need for new aircraft and replacement aircraft will drive the demand for ailerons from this market segment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56772

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ailerons market for commercial aircraft:

Next-generation aircraft with fly-by-wire technology

Growing focus on enhancing aerodynamic forces

Advent of electric subsystems for controlling ailerons

Next-generation aircraft with fly-by-wire technology

"The advent of the fly-by-wire technology has automated the aircraft flight control surfaces. The integration of this technology has greatly reduced the weight of the aircraft and the complexity of aircraft manual controlssays Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace research.

The fly-by-wire technology has also paved the way for a greater degree of reliability, fuel efficiency, and safety of aircraft. Also, this technology enhances flight operation during turbulences, which further increases its adoption, thereby driving market growth.

Growing focus on enhancing aerodynamic forces

The aerodynamic forces acting on an aircraft dictates its performance, making optimal design and control of these forces a priority. The ailerons have a major impact on the primary control surface, providing the aircraft with rolling motion at specific angles depending on airflow.

Thrust generated by the aircraft is governed by the temperature, flow of air, aircraft maneuver, and weather, making it another crucial consideration for aerodynamics. Currently, vendors are investing towards the development of thrust management systems (TMSs) to ensure efficient aircraft movement to generate effective rolling motion. These developments are expected to drive market growth.

Advent of electric subsystems for controlling ailerons

"The aviation industry is widely adopting the data bus technology and motion control technology to ensure a smooth transfer of data within the aircraft. Currently, the commercial aircraft are shifting to electric subsystems to control the electric motors connected to the aileronssays Avimanyu.

Transceivers, microprocessor interface components, and line drivers are used to pass the information from the data bus to various aircraft components. Such motor drive components have been installed in business jets and also in wide-body aircraft to control the motion of aircraft and ailerons.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Airport Display Systems Market 2017-2021

Global More Electric Aircraft Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Aircraft Wing Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like aerospace componentsaerospace manufacturing, and aerospace products. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005477/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com