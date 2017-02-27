SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) -

WHO: Portable Stimulus Leader Breker Verification Systems

WHAT: Will exhibit its suite of Portable Stimulus software, scenario test generation for all stages of the verification process using a single, comprehensible, executable verification specification, at DVCon 2017 in Booth #504. Demonstrations will highlight the way in which TrekSoC' can implement portable stimulus across complex projects. Other demonstrations will showcase how the flagship technology serves as the GPS system for the verification flow -- Graph-based to ensure complex scenarios are comprehensible, Portable, eliminating test redundancy across platforms and Shareable to foster communication and reuse.

WHEN: DVCon's Booth Crawl Monday, February 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree Hotel, San Jose, Calif.

Adnan Hamid, Breker's chief executive officer, will participate in a series of technical- and business-oriented events during DVCon. Hamid will speak at an Accellera-sponsored tutorial titled, "Creating Portable Stimulus Models with the Upcoming Accellera Standard," Monday from 9 a.m. until noon. Representatives from Accellera's Portable Stimulus Working Group will fill other speaker slots.

Later Monday, Hamid will be one of six panelists during a discussion co-hosted by the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance) and OneSpin Solutions. Moderated by Jim Hogan of Vista Ventures, the panel will feature five other well-known verification leaders who grew their companies from startup to medium-sized industry player. It will begin at 7 p.m. after DVCon's Booth Crawl and conclude at 8:30 p.m. More information can be found at: http://bit.ly/2kNWx6T

Hamid will lead a user panel discussion "Users Talk Back on Portable Stimulus" Wednesday, March 1, at 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The panel will feature five representatives from user companies IBM, NVIDIA, Cavium, Analog Devices and Qualcomm with experience in various aspects of verification for complex designs. The panel will be an opportunity for users to share their perspectives on Portable Stimulus.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of Portable Stimulus, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms, and the first company to introduce graph-based verification. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is Graph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, Portable, eliminating test redundancy across process, and Shareable to foster communication and reuse giving chip design verification groups true Verification GPS. Breker is privately held.

