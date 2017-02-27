LBC Tank Terminals announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for Q2 FY17 ended 31 December 2016.

The results will be published today, Monday, 27th February 2017, followed by a conference call for all investors on Tuesday, 7th March 2017 at 16:00 (Central European Time) 10:00 (Eastern Standard Time).

Call details and copies of the financial statements will be made available on the Intralinks website.

Investors of LBC Tank Terminals Holding Netherlands B.V. Senior Notes, due 2023, can request access to Intralinks by contacting investors@lbctt.com.

LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals is one of the largest independent operators of bulk liquid storage terminals and the second largest independent chemical storage company in terms of global storage capacity. LBC currently manages a substantial network of port terminals with combined storage capacity of approximately 3.0 million m3 at key locations in the USA, China and along the European coastline.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227006027/en/

Contacts:

LBC Belgium Holding NV

Steven Pauwels, 0032 15 28 73 10

s-pauwels@lbctt.com