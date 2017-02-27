2017's Top Social Media Phenomenon Continues: The Dudesons Unveil Next Episode of Hit Series

HELSINKI, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Extreme Triathlon" Puts Dudeson-Proof Finnish Sports Tech to Test

Last week The Dudesons scored one of 2017's biggest social media hits so far with their Forest Machine Rodeo video attracting more than 10 million views on Facebook in just a couple of days. This week the Finnish daredevils return with the next episode of the "Meanwhile in Finland" series, produced in cooperation with Tekes, the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovations.

"This time we are competing in an Extreme Triathlon. The twist is that the winner is not the fastest Dudeson, but the one who best controls his body. To monitor our stress levels, muscle performance and heart rates during the Extreme Triathlon, we used Finnish gadgets that turned out to be Dudeson-proof," said Jarno Laasala of The Dudesons.

In the Extreme Triathlon, the daredevils try to keep calm while swimming in an icy river, plunging head-first down stacks of hay bales and riding bicycles over 40-foot tall shipping containers. Their antics are monitored using Finnish sports technology: Myontec's smart pants, Suunto's athletic watches and Firstbeat's heart rate sensors.

"Finland is a superpower in this technology. On one hand, global brands such as IBM and GE Healthcare have founded development hubs in Finland and on the other hand Finnish health tech companies are achieving global recognition. As The Dudesons' Extreme Triathlon proves, our Arctic nature is the perfect testbed for tech: if it works here, it works anywhere," said Pekka Soini, Director General of Tekes.

The Dudeson's Extreme Triathlon culminates in the crowning of a surprise winner... Watch the big reveal at: Tekes.fi/Dudesons and on The Dudesons' YouTube channel.

The Dudesons

The Dudesons' mission is to spread PositiveAnarchy with their TV shows and YouTube channel. They have sold their TV shows toover 150 countries. In early 2017 the White House invited them to help President Obama to create the 'It's On Us' campaign.

Tekes

Tekes is the most important publicly funded organization for financing research, development and innovation in Finland, with U.S. offices inWashington, D.C. and Silicon Valley.

