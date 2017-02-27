Regulatory News:
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii
|Coca-Cola European Partners, PLC
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
| Other (please
specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii
|Summerfield K. Johnston, Jr
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
|Summerfield K. Johnston, Jr, Trustee
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
|01/25/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:
|01/25/2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
|Less Than 3.0%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
| Class/type of shares
if possible using the ISIN CODE
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
of
Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|14,508,199
|14,508,199
|9,498,303
|9,498,303
|3,556,802
| Less than
3%
| Less than
3%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date xiii
| Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
| % of voting
rights
| C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
| Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|13,055,105
|Less Than 3%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|NA
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:
15. Contact telephone number
Contacts:
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
+44 7890 123911