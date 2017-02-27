Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



CORRECTED: Company's 2017 investor calendar information regarding 28th February



On 27th February, 2017 the Company received a letter from the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB (hereinafter - Auditor) stating that the auditor's report on 2016 financial statements of the Company will be presented on 2nd March, 2017.



In this regard, the Company on 28th February will publish the Company's interim financial statements and interim reports for the period of 2016 twelve months and on 2nd March - the Company's audited financial reports and audited annual report of 2016.



The company provides an updated 2017 investor calendar; based on it 2017 operating results will be released in the following order:



-- January 31 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the period of 12 months, 2016; -- February 28 - the Company's interim financial statement and interim report for the period of 12 months, 2016; -- March 2 - the Company's audited financial statements of 2016, the annual audited report; -- April 28 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the three months of 2017; -- May 15 - the Company's interim financial statement and interim report for the period of three months 2017; -- July 31 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the six months of 2017; -- August 31 - the Company's interim financial statement and interim report for the period of six months 2017; -- October 31 - the Company's preliminary unaudited financial indicators* for the nine months of 2017; -- November 17 - the Company's interim financial statement and interim report for the period of nine months 2017.



On 24th March, 2017 the Company plans to convene an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.



*Net profit (loss), EBITDA and sales revenue during the reporting period.



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.