NoviFlow Inc., a leading provider of high-performance OpenFlow-based switching and routing solutions, and Mobile Business Company MBUZZ, a premier provider of full turnkey projects implementations in infrastructure and Telecom industries, today announced that MBUZZ has become an authorized distributor of NoviFlow's products in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. With this agreement, MBUZZ will offer to its customers NoviFlow's line of high-performance fully programmable forwarding planes that leverage the advanced packet handling capabilities of network processors to significantly boost throughput, offer enhanced filtering options at line rates up to 100 Gbps, and support for up to 16 million simultaneous flows.

NoviFlow will be demonstrating its NoviSwitch products with live SDN-based security applications at Mobile World Congress 2017, February 27th to March 2nd in Barcelona. We invite all interested parties to come visit us at Stand 7H40.

According to Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow: "Our NoviSwitch forwarding planes are the ideal platform for sophisticated applications that can make comprehensive use of the benefits of a fully programmable forwarding plane running at Ethernet line rates. NoviSwitch also boasts huge table capacity, and management features designed to ease large-scale deployments, making NoviFlow's NoviWare the ideal solution for monitoring, analytics, load balancing, traffic filtering and cybersecurity for Tier 1 carriers, network infrastructure providers, and enterprises. We are honored to collaborate with such a distinguished partner as MBUZZ to expand our mutual business in the MENA region."

The NoviSwitch linefeatures the NoviWare switching software, NoviFlow's high-performance OpenFlow forwarding plane software for use in mission-critical deployments. NoviWare provides the industry's broadest support of the OpenFlow specification, including all OpenFlow 1.3 and 1.4 actions, instructions and match fields, and key OpenFlow 1.5 features. NoviSwitches leverage the same Network Processors used in expensive network routers to offer switching, routing, tunneling, monitoring, security filtering, metering, service chaining, load balancing, time stamping and other flow-handling at line-rate as part of network fabric and at a significantly reduced cost.

Says Youssef Abdellaoui, Group CEO at MBUZZ: "There is fast-growing demand for high-performance SDN solutions in the MENA region.NoviFlow's products deliver a powerful, agile and fully programmable network fabric that can support multiple network services such as BGP, MPLS and LDP, service chaining of VNFs for 4G/5G EPC, DPI, Firewalling, Load Balancing, Security, and Network Address Translation. Through our partnership with NoviFlow, MBUZZ can offer our customers the summit of SDN performance and functionality deployed on the same proven Network Processor technologies they already have deployed in their datacenters."

ABOUT NOVIFLOW

NoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance OpenFlow-based switching solutions to network carriers, data center operators and enterprises seeking greater control, security and flexibility over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale and Seattle and a network of partners and distributors around the World. For more information, visit www.noviflow.com. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc

ABOUT MBUZZ

MBUZZ is a leading provider of Full Turnkey Projects Implementations in Infrastructure and Telecom Industries. It covers all MENA regions with heavy presence and operations in GCC region that include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. Algeria o ce is the Hub for serving North Africa countries. LTE Design and implementation is one of the Strong Capabilities of MBUZZ. MBUZZ deployed many Successful In Building Solutions (IBS) Design Implementation projects for multi operators multi mode in many Advance Markets like Saudi Arabia.

