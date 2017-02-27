BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Brett Clifton, Managing Partner of RedCloud Consulting, a Bellevue-based boutique management consulting firm, has joined the Advisory Board for the University of Washington Foster School of Business's Consulting and Business Development Center (CBDC). The CBDC takes business education out of the classroom and puts it to work in communities across Washington as MBA and undergrad students provide valuable business consulting to small businesses and non-profit organizations in underserved communities. Leveraging decades of experience as an entrepreneur and consulting business leader, Clifton's participation on the board will help increase the scale and impact of the CBDC.

"I couldn't be more honored and excited about joining the CBDC's efforts to provide valuable professional experiences for UW students and vital resources to entrepreneurs whose success can provide immense economic and social impact in their communities," said Clifton. "It's great to give back to my alma mater, especially because the CBDC's mission closely aligns with RedCloud's community engagement approach -- particularly in fostering educational opportunities for young people."

As part of Clifton's board involvement, he will lead a team of RedCloud consultants in providing pro bono strategy consulting to assist in the launch of the CBDC's "Small Business Forward: Ascend 2020" program, aimed at growing hundreds of minority-owned businesses that provide employment, raise incomes and build wealth in six major cities across the U.S. Using the center's 3-M model of Management Education, Money, and Market Access this program will provide 350 businesses with management education from some of the nation's premier business schools, loans and investments and access to corporate customers with the goal of adding thousands of jobs and to generate more than $1 billion total in revenue. Ascend 2020 is one of three national partnerships for JPMorgan Chase's $75 million Small Business Forward initiative to accelerate the growth of minority-, women-, and veteran-owned small businesses, including a $500,000 grant to support the CBDC in these efforts.

"Brett is an outstanding addition to our board, bringing a unique, regional-level consulting firm perspective that is critical to our goals of expansion and growth. His strategic insights will help to remain focused on serving UW students and Washington's small businesses while expanding our impact on a national level," said Michael Verchot, Director of the CBDC. "And beyond Brett's expertise, the ability for us to utilize RedCloud's experts in IT, business management and marketing is a huge win for the center and our aggressive three-year plan."

RedCloud was founded on principles of integrity and transparency that continue to guide the firm's expansion within the Seattle marketplace, ensuring that clients receive top value, reliability, and service from a team of senior level consultants. 2016 was a banner year for RedCloud, having been recognized as the nation's fastest growing firm by Consulting magazine, placed on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies, as the 5th fastest growing company in the Seattle region by the Puget Sound Business Journal and as Washington State's top mid-sized company to work for by Seattle Business Magazine.

