WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - On the heels of President Trump's joint address to Congress, U.S. mayors will travel to the nation's capital to press federal lawmakers on key issues important to people living in cities and their metropolitan areas -- particularly infrastructure investment, immigration & public safety and the impact of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, a bipartisan delegation of more than 30 mayors who serve in the organization's leadership will convene for meetings on Capitol Hill from Wednesday, March 1st to Friday, March 3rd to urge federal cooperation on their priorities.
During their meetings mayors will stress that while cities are home to innovation, creativity and cultural diversity, they still need federal support to address crumbling infrastructure -- from roads and bridges to power grids and water systems -- as well as inadequate resources for many local programs that may be slated for budget cuts.
The two-day leadership session will be held Capitol Hilton Hotel and is closed to press coverage. Mayors ARE AVAILABLE for one-on-one interviews upon request.
Mayors to attend include (subject to change):
Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President
New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Vice President
Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM Second Vice President
Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett
Gresham (OR) Mayor Shane Bemis
Albuquerque (NM) Mayor Richard Berry
District of Columbia (DC) Mayor Muriel Bowser
Carmel (IN) Mayor Jim Brainard
Tampa (FL) Mayor Bob Buckhorn
West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon
Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Harris
Racine (WI) Mayor John Dickert
Beaverton (OR) Mayor Denny Doyle
Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fisher
Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson
Bridgeport (CT) Mayor Joseph Ganim
Mesa (AZ) Mayor Eric Giles
Denver (CO) Mayor Michael Hancock
Burnsville (MN) Mayor Elizabeth Kautz
Plano (TX) Harry Larosiliere
Frisco (TX) Mayor Maher Maso
Hope (NJ) Mayor Timothy McDonough
Sumpter (SC) Mayor Joseph McElveen
New Bedford (MA) Mayor Jonathan Mitchell
Tempe (AZ) Mayor Mark Mitchell
Pembroke Pines (FL) Frank Ortis
Allentown (PA) Mayor Pawlowski
Knoxville (TN) Mayor Madeline Rogero
Santa Barbara (CA) Mayor Helene Schneider
Madison (WI) Mayor Paul Soglin
Tacoma (WA) Mayor Marilyn Strickland
Irving (TX) Mayor Beth Van Duyne
Piscataway (NJ) Brian Wahler
Newton (MA) Mayor Setti Warren
Fontana (CA) Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley
About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter attwitter.com/usmayors.
Contact:
Elena Temple-Webb
etemple@usmayors.org
202-286-1100
Sara Durr
Sara@durrcommunications.com
202-215-1811