GlobalBlood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Report 2017 - Forecast To 2023 for the $35.69 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Global Market - Forecast To 2023" report to their offering.
The blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables market is expected to grow at a mid range single digit CAGR to reach $35,693 million by 2023.
Among the blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables product market, consumables segment holds the largest share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2023. In end-users, Hospitals are the largest segment and is the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2023. Geographically, North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
The APAC region is the fastest growing region from 2016 to 2023 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get attention of new investors in the blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.
Increase in aging population and subsequent rise in incidence of chronic diseases, emergence of advanced automated blood collection and processing devices and favourable reimbursement policies are the factors driving the market growth. Emergence of needle free devices & RFID technology and market expansion opportunities in emerging countries are some of the opportunities of this market.
However various factors like patient safety risks due to chances of transmission of infectious diseases and lack of skilled professionals in handling automated processing devices limit the growth of blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables global market. The threats for the blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables market include soaring costs of blood handling devices and stringent government regulatory bodies guiding blood processing devices & consumables manufacturers.
The blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.
Market Segmentation
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increase in Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Emergence of Advanced Automated Blood Collection & Processing Devices
- Favorable Reimbursement Policies
- Emergence of Needle Free Devices and Rfid Technology
- Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations
Restraints and Threats
- Patient Safety Risks Due to Chances of Transmission of Infections and Infectious Diseases
- Lack of Skilled Professionals in Handling Automated Processing Devices
- Soaring Cost of Blood Processing Devices
- Stringent Regulatory Bodies Guiding the Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Manufacturers
Technological Advancements
- Automated Blood Collection & Processing Devices
- Portable Blood Collection & Processing Devices
- Customized Blood Collection, Processing Devices & Consumables
- Hemosep 3-D Printed Blood Collection Devices
- Microfluidic Blood Collection Devices
- Rfid (Radiofrequency Identification) Technology
- Robotics in Blood Collection & Management
Some of the key players of the Blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables market are
- Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
- Becton Dickinson & Company (U.S.)
- Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.)
- Grifols International S.A. (Spain)
- Immucor, Inc. (U.S.)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
- Fresenius Kabi (U.K.)
- Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
- Macopharma (France)
- ThermoFisher Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rsqtzk/blood_collection
