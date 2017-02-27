GlobalBlood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Market Report 2017 - Forecast To 2023 for the $35.69 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables market is expected to grow at a mid range single digit CAGR to reach $35,693 million by 2023.

Among the blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables product market, consumables segment holds the largest share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2023. In end-users, Hospitals are the largest segment and is the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2023. Geographically, North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The APAC region is the fastest growing region from 2016 to 2023 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get attention of new investors in the blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.

Increase in aging population and subsequent rise in incidence of chronic diseases, emergence of advanced automated blood collection and processing devices and favourable reimbursement policies are the factors driving the market growth. Emergence of needle free devices & RFID technology and market expansion opportunities in emerging countries are some of the opportunities of this market.

However various factors like patient safety risks due to chances of transmission of infectious diseases and lack of skilled professionals in handling automated processing devices limit the growth of blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables global market. The threats for the blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables market include soaring costs of blood handling devices and stringent government regulatory bodies guiding blood processing devices & consumables manufacturers.

The blood collection, processing, management devices & consumables global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.



Market Segmentation

Drivers and Opportunities



Increase in Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Emergence of Advanced Automated Blood Collection & Processing Devices

Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Emergence of Needle Free Devices and Rfid Technology

Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Restraints and Threats



Patient Safety Risks Due to Chances of Transmission of Infections and Infectious Diseases

Lack of Skilled Professionals in Handling Automated Processing Devices

Soaring Cost of Blood Processing Devices

Stringent Regulatory Bodies Guiding the Blood Collection, Processing, Management Devices & Consumables Manufacturers

Technological Advancements



Automated Blood Collection & Processing Devices

Portable Blood Collection & Processing Devices

Customized Blood Collection, Processing Devices & Consumables

Hemosep 3-D Printed Blood Collection Devices

Microfluidic Blood Collection Devices

Rfid (Radiofrequency Identification) Technology

Robotics in Blood Collection & Management

